"We don’t have any complaints" - Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City are 'happy' despite selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the Cityzens do not regret selling Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer. Jesus and Zinchenko joined the Gunners from the Cityzens and have been key players for Mikel Arteta's side.

The duo are expected to start for Arsenal at Manchester City on Wednesday (April 26) when the two sides lock horns against in a potential Premier League title decider.

However, Pep Guardiola has said that the Cityzens are happy despite losing the two players to their Premier League rivals. The Spaniard said that City only sold the duo to the Gunners because all parties agreed (as quoted by talkSPORT):

“The club took the decisions what they believe they had to take. When these kind of transfers happen, it’s because the three parties agree; it’s not just about one part(y). The players agreed, which is the most important thing; the club wants to sell; the club wants to buy, so theygagreed."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager added:

“So the club take the decisions before you ask the question – is it a risk? So they’re happy; we’re happy, so in the end, we don’t have any complaints about Gabriel and Alex and where they are and what they have done for this club in the last years.”

Both Zinchenko and Jesus have proven to be excellent acquisitions for Arsenal following their moves from Manchester City.

Zinchenko, who joined the Gunners in a £32 million deal, has been a key player in Mikel Arteta's system as an inverted left-back. Meanwhile, Jesus, who joined in a £50 million deal, has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 27 games across competitions.

Both players won 11 trophies during their time at the Etihad, including four Premier League titles.

Kolo Toure makes prediction ahead of Premier League title decider between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has shared his thoughts on the Premier League title race between the two clubs.

Mikel Arteta's side have a five-point lead atop the standings, but City have two games in hand. When asked which of his two former clubs he would want to win the title, Toure refused to pick one (via FourFourTwo):

"It’s an incredible title race right now between two great teams and two great managers. For me, when I watch games these days, I just try and analyse – those two clubs, I played for them, so I love them."

Arsenal have suffered a blip in form in recent weeks, drawing their last three games: against Liverpool (2-2), West Ham United (2-2) and Southampton (3-3).

Manchester City, meanwhile, have been on fire, reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals and FA Cup final.

