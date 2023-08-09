“We don’t want Lukaku” – Juventus fans make opinion clear with chant against Chelsea star amid transfer links

Chelsea and Juventus find themselves entangled in negotiations involving two key strikers in Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic. Despite the serious consideration that both clubs have given to this swap, the Bianconeri faithful have shown distinct disapproval.

A chant emerged from the crowd during an in-club friendly at the Allianz Stadium, where over 20,000 fans were in attendance. As revealed by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato (via SportWitness), the fans were in clear opposition to the club's intentions, as they sang:

"We don't want Lukaku."

Juventus supporters have openly protested the prospect of signing the Blues striker, but this vocal demonstration may not stall their club's advances. Despite this complex situation, the clubs will reportedly continue in their deliberations over the finances required to finalize the exchange.

Recent reports from Italy suggest that an injury to Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku has provided Juventus with newfound leverage in the negotiations. This has permitted the Turin side to maintain a firm position as they await the Blues to match their valuation of Vlahovic.

With open opposition to Lukaku's arrival, it is uncertain how Juventus will respond to this outpouring of sentiment from its supporters. Their displeasure casts a shadow over an uncertain negotiation, seeing as the Belgian forward once played for rivals Inter Milan. Last season, Lukaku helped the Nerazzurri with 10 goals and six assists in 25 Serie A games.

Reece James named as Chelsea's new captain ahead of Premier League season

Ahead of the imminent Premier League season, Chelsea have bestowed the captaincy upon young England international Reece James. The 23-year-old will take the reins from Cesar Azpilicueta, who, after an illustrious stint with the Blues, joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer earlier this summer.

This decision underscores the significant shift under the guidance of the new Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager expressed his satisfaction with the decision, stating on the official website (via SkySports):

"This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season."

He further praised James' leadership, dedication, and the distinct imprint he made during the pre-season:

"He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

The spotlight will turn to Stamford Bridge this weekend, where the Blues will face a formidable clash against Liverpool. James will potentially walk onto the pitch for the first time as club captain, leading the Blues to a potential three points, if they can see off Jurgen Klopp's men.