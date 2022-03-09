"We felt we were a little bit overconfident" - Mohamed Salah picks out areas of improvement for Liverpool after Champions League progression

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah spoke about his team's 1-0 loss against Inter Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. He felt the Reds were "a little bit overconfident" and that it was a good game to "learn from".

The Reds qualified for the quarter-finals, going through 2-1 on aggregate, following their 2-0 win at the San Siro. Lautaro Martinez's goal in the 61st minute gave Inter some hope. However, Alexis Sanchez's sending off after a second yellow card only two minutes later squashed their chances of a comeback.

Speaking after the match to BT Sport (via Mirror), Salah, who hit the woodwork twice during the game, said:

"We need to start better from the beginning; we need to push a little bit more, maybe in the back of our mind we felt we were a little bit overconfident, but it’s a good game for us to take and learn from."

The Reds created a host of chances in the game and almost paid for their profligacy. They made 12 attempts on Inter's goal and hit the post multiple times as well. Regarding the same, the Egyptian said:

"It’s always important to win a game, but like tonight we hit the post twice, had a lot of chances, but that can happen in football, and the good thing is that we qualified."

He added:

"I hit the post a couple of times, maybe next game I’ll score three, but the most important thing is that the team performed, and we’re through into the next round."

Liverpool keep alive quadruple bid

Liverpool have already the won the Carabao Cup this season, beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the final last month. They are now through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In the Premier League, they are just six points off leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand and a trip to the Etihad to come. The Reds face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on March 20.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Carabao Cup: Winners

Champions League: Quarterfinals

Premier League: 2nd

FA Cup: Quarterfinals



Can Liverpool really challenge for the quadruple this season? 🤔 Carabao Cup: WinnersChampions League: QuarterfinalsPremier League: 2ndFA Cup: QuarterfinalsCan Liverpool really challenge for the quadruple this season? 🤔 🏆 Carabao Cup: Winners⏳ Champions League: Quarterfinals⏳ Premier League: 2nd⏳ FA Cup: QuarterfinalsCan Liverpool really challenge for the quadruple this season? 🤔 https://t.co/HAR4fqsoCd

Liverpool have been in top form this season as they look to become the first English team to win the quadruple. The Reds have performed well across competitions, with Salah leading from the front.

He has scored 27 goals and made ten assists in 34 appearances across competitions. With 19 strikes, he is the Premier League top scorer, well clear of his teammates Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane (12 apiece)

Salah is also second in the league's assists with ten, trailing teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (11) but ahead of another teammate Andrew Robertson (nine).

Edited by Bhargav