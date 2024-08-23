"We finally got rid", "Osimhen to Chelsea there we land" - Fans react as Blues reportedly agree deal to sell star for €45m package

Chelsea fans have reacted online as the Blues have reportedly agreed on a deal to sell Romelu Lukaku for €45 million potential package to SSC Napoli. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the club will accept a €30 million fixed fee plus add-ons up to €15 million for the Belgian striker. He will sign a three-year deal at the Serie A club until 2027.

Romelu Lukaku first arrived at Stamford Bridge from Anderlecht in 2011 and continued till 2014. The Anderlecht graduate was on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton for one season each, during his time at the Blues.

Lukaku's second stint at the west London club started in 2021, when he arrived from Inter Milan. During his ongoing tenure there, he was on a one-season loan to Inter Milan (2022–2023) followed by another to Roma (2023–2024). His current contract with the Blues is valid until June 30, 2026.

Fans took to social media and flooded with posts sharing their opinions on Romelu Lukaku's potential transfer to Napoli. Here are some reactions from X:

"WE FINALLY GOT RID OF THIS SNAKE!!!!"

"Osimhen to Chelsea there we land 😂🤝💙"

"Wow, we did good here 👏🏼," chimed in another fan.

"FINALLY HE'S GONE"

"We are finally free from this clown. God is wonderful"

"Finally we’re free 😭," posted another.

"Chelsea spent €130m on Lukaku and Chelsea fans calling this a good transfer ffs 😂😂"

"Chelsea will regret letting him go. He’s the most prolific striker currently in the world of football. He’s even better than Drogba and Costa. Bad decision for Chelsea"

Romelu Lukaku recorded 15 goals and two assists in 59 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

Chelsea reportedly received major boost in race to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have been reportedly handed a major boost in the transfer race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in this summer transfer window. Since the beginning of this summer, it has been reported that the Nigerian star wants to part ways with the Serie A club.

The 25-year-old forwarded has been heavily linked with the Blues, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal. However, French outlet L'Equipe reported that the French club are no longer in the running to sign Osimhen.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta recently claimed that his side will not sign a striker. The Spanish manager told talkSPORT (h/t PSG Talk):

"I have faith in [Kai Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus]. [Leandro Trossard] has played in that position. So, we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them. They are so good and so willing and that's what we focus on."

With these major clubs dropping out of the race to sign the former LOSC Lille star, the Blues have a better chance to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

