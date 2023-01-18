"We have formally put ourselves into the process” - Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s firm Ineos officially enter race to buy Manchester United

English billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's firm Ineos have officially joined the bidding to purchase Manchester United. A spokesperson for Ineos confirmed the news and told the PA news agency (via the Independent):

"We have formally put ourselves into the process.”

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk BREAKING: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the first to come public with his intention to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.



Ineos’ bid was expected. Now confirmed.



Manchester United officially confirmed in an announcement last November that the club could potentially be put up for sale. The statement explained that the board was considering strategic alternatives, including fresh investments or a complete sale of the club.

The potential sale would see the end of the Glazer family's 18-year ownership of the club. They could also look for investment rather than a complete sale.

Manchester United fans have certainly been displeased with the way the Glazers have run the club since their acquisition in 2005. Supporters have staged protests on multiple occasions in the past to express their disapproval.

The Red Devils last won the Premier League in 2013 in legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's final season.

Ratcliffe, who has been a fan of the club since childhood, could help United recover a semblance of their glory days. The Englishman tried to purchase Chelsea last summer before Todd Boehly's offer was accepted by the west London outfit.

Manchester United have had an excellent 2022-23 season under manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils find themselves fourth in the Premier League table.

They are level on points with third-placed Newcastle United with only a one-point gap with second-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand over both sides.

"He seems very immature on the pitch" - Paul Parker explains why fans are 'disappointed' in Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claims that fans expect more from Antony. The Englishman, while complimenting the Brazilian forward's abilities on the pitch, insists that Antony needs to improve.

Parker said (via GOAL):

"Antony has done okay for Man United. He hasn’t been amazing but he is also young and needs to adapt to the Premier League. But honestly, I think that the vast majority of the fans have been disappointed by him. They expected a different kind of player.They expected him to be very quick and run past defenders but he hasn’t really done that."

He added:

"I personally think that he is thinking too slow and he seems very immature on the pitch. He needs to beat people more and believe in himself because he has the abilities to be a very good winger for Man United.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC ANTONY WITH A BEAUTY FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! ANTONY WITH A BEAUTY FOR MANCHESTER UNITED! 😱 https://t.co/qYq0bGACp1

United signed the Brazil international for £85 million from Ajax in the summer. He has recorded three goals in nine Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far this term.

