“We are with you Gavi” - Real Madrid attacker sends message to Barcelona midfielder after serious knee injury

Real Madrid striker Joselu has sent a message of support to Spain teammate and Barcelona midfielder Gavi after the latter seemingly suffered a knee injury.

Gavi, 19, started his country's latest 3-1 win against Georgia as part of their UEFA EURO qualification campaign. However, the youngster left the pitch in tears after being withdrawn in the 26th minute when he was spotted clutching his knee.

Amid uncertainty around Gavi's injury, the Spanish football federation wrote (via Bein Sports):

"It's a serious injury to his right knee, but we need to wait to see how bad it actually is."

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the Blaugrana midfielder has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). As a result, the injury could keep him out of action for several months, even ruling him out for the season.

Following the incident, Gavi's national team colleague Joselu, with whom he has shared the pitch four times, sent a message of support through his Instagram account.

Posting an image of the two representing the country, the Real Madrid attacker wrote:

"We are with you @pablogavi. You will come back stronger than ever!"

Joselu's Instagram post with Gavi

After coming up the ranks through Barcelona's youth squad, Gavi has established himself as an integral component for both club and country. He has made 15 appearances across competitions for Barca this season, bagging two goals and an assist.

Since making his debut for Spain back in 2021, Gavi has managed 27 caps for his country, bagging five goals in the process.

Barcelona wish to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal - Reports

Joao Cancelo (via Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a permanent move for Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo after the completion of his temporary stay at the end of the ongoing season. The Catalan giants beat Bayern Munich in acquiring the defender's services last summer.

Since moving to La Blaugrana, the Portugal international has made 14 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and an assist. According to Football Espana, Xavi sees the 29-year-old as an integral part of his plans.

The aforementioned report claims that Manchester City will be willing to let go of Cancelo should an offer of around £44 million come their way.

City boss Pep Guardiola sent the defender on loan to Bayern Munich during the second half of the 2022-23 season. Hence, a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium is certainly on the cards for Cancelo.