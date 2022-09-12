"We only get out of this as a team" – Joel Matip on what Liverpool must do to overcome problematic start to season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has said that guidance from old and experienced players in the first team could be a potential solution to the Reds' woes this season.

After mounting a quadruple charge last season, Liverpool have looked like a shadow of their former selves. Jurgen Klopp's side recently came under fire after their humiliating 4-1 loss at Napoli in their UEFA Champions League Group A opener on September 7.

Right from the first whistle, Napoli were in the driving seat of the contest. Piotr Zielinski scored twice, while Franck Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone also scored on their competition debut. Luis Diaz pulled one back in the second half for the visitors.

At a pre-match press conference, Matip opened up about the team's reaction to the defeat. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Of course, there were not a lot of happy faces (after Napoli). Everyone was criticising themselves and not happy with their performance. We had a big focus on defending (after the game)."

He continued:

"Of course, we need to lead, talk and help each other. We only get out of this as a team. If you are old and experienced, you should (help others)."

Klopp also shed light on how his players scrutinised their own performances to better prepare for the next game, saying:

"We had a meeting, showed them the situations, and I didn't have to say a lot (about Napoli). The players know. We had 4 or 5 days now of absolute truth. Not to knock the players down, just to make sure where we are now; this is the starting point for us to sort the problems together on the pitch. No pointing at each other."

Liverpool will next take on Ajax at home in their second UEFA Champions League Group A game on Tuesday (September 13).

Liverpool at risk of falling behind Manchester City after disastrous start

Since their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30, Liverpool have struggled for consistency. The Reds, who lost the league title to the Cityzens on the final matchday of last season, are in seventh place with nine points.

The Reds have won just twice in the Premier League this season – against Bournemouth and Newcastle United. They will face Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal and Manchester City in their next five games.

Arsenal (15) are leading the standings after six games. The Gunners lead City by a point.

