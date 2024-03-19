“We hadn’t seen anything like it” - Former Juventus attacker on how Cristiano Ronaldo surprised teammates after Monaco GP

Leicester City attacker Stephy Mavididi was surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo show up in an unbelievable sports car after the Monaco Grand Prix.

The pair were together at Juventus from 2018 to 2020 but did not play together in a competitive fixture. This was largely becauseMavididi completed just one senior appearance for the Turin-based club.

However, Mavididi got to see the 39-year-old striker in action regularly in training and opened up about how 'normal' Ronaldo was. Although the 25-year-old shed light on Ronaldo's lavish lifestyle, he reserved praise for the latter's professionalism.

"Every day he'd turn up for training in a different car- cars we'd never seen in our lives. They were all sports cars, top of the range. I remember once he went to Monaco for the Grand Prix. The next day he turned up in this unbelievable McLaren sports car, we hadn't seen anything like it," Mavididi told The Sun.

"I think people used to give him cars to sample and he had an incredible collection of his own. But at the end of the day, he's just a normal guy when you get to know him. I used to see him at work, in a professional environment, just a guy turning up for work and doing his job," he added.

During his time with Juventus, Ronaldo scored 101 goals and assisted 22 from 134 appearances across competitions. He won the Serie A title twice but failed to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy with the Italian giants.

Kyle Walker fails to rule out move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is 33 years old and nearing the back end of his career. Several stars move away from Europe to compete in less stressful environments as their legs begin to tire.

One likely destination for Walker is Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first big name to move to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United.

Several superstars have followed in the footsteps of the Portuguese icon, with Neymar, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema, among others, making the move to the Middle East.

Opening up about potentially joining an SPL team in the future, Walker said (via GOAL):

"I'll never say never. The money that they're paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they're going out there. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the pathway for everyone."

Walker is still contracted with the Cityzens till 2026, and it is unlikely that he will leave the club soon.