"We hope that it can be resolved as soon as possible" - Manchester United and PSG dealt transfer blow as club vice-president makes contract claim on Serie A superstar

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has claimed that the club are in positive contract talks with Milan Skriniar, who has been on the radar of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Skriniar, 27, has been a crucial first-team name for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Sampdoria for €20 million in 2017. He has helped his club win three trophies, including the 2020-21 Serie A title.

A towering centre-back renowned for his tackling and heading, Skriniar has been the talk of the town since the start of the 2022-23 campaign. PSG identified the Slovak, whose current contract is set to expire next summer, as their top defensive target earlier this summer but eventually failed with their bid of over €60 million.

Speaking to SportMediaset, Zanetti shed light on his club's stance on offering Skriniar a contract extension. He said (via OneFootball):

"We're in talks and the conditions are there to find an agreement to move forward together. We hope that it can be resolved as soon as possible, everyone will be happy."

As per 90min, Inter are hopeful that the defender will agree to a new deal. However, the Serie A giants are worried about developing transfer interest from clubs like PSG, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Earlier this month, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta also provided an update on the future of the MSK Zilina academy graduate. He elaborated:

"As far as Skriniar, who is absolutely top-class both on and off the pitch, I hope we can agree a new deal very much, and I'm very optimistic that the negotiations can reach a conclusion by November 13. The conditions look to be positive for me to say this."

Overall, Skriniar has netted 11 goals and contributed four assists in 234 matches across all competitions for the Simone Inzaghi-coached side.

PSG suffer blow in their pursuit of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester United are preparing to secure the future of star forward Marcus Rashford before the end of the year to ward off interest from PSG and other heavyweight clubs.

Although the player is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, United have the option to extend his deal by another year.

Rashford, 25, has recently rediscovered himself under new manager Erik ten Hag in the ongoing season. He has netted seven goals and laid out three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

