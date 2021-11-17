“We should do this interview in May” - Mino Raiola hints at Juventus exit for Matthijs de Ligt with cryptic update on Dutchman’s future

Mino Raiola has hinted that Matthijs de Ligt could leave Juventus next summer amidst links with other clubs. The super agent remained coy on the Dutchman's future but suggested that the situation could change in May.

De Ligt joined Juventus from Dutch giants Ajax for a fee of €75m in the summer of 2019. In Turin, the 22-year-old has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in the world.

The Netherlands international has three more years remaining on his current contract with Juventus. However, the Bianconeri are reportedly keen to see him put pen to paper on a fresh deal.

De Ligt, though, has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. There have also been suggestions that the defender could reject a new offer from Juventus in favor of a move elsewhere.

De Ligt's agent Raiola remained coy when addressing the Dutchman's immediate future at Juventus. However, he hinted that his client could leave the Old Lady in the summer. He said:

“Staying at Juventus or leaving? We should do this interview in May… it’s November now. It’s not time to talk about it.”

De Ligt has made 87 appearances for Juventus since joining them from Ajax in 2019. It remains to be seen if he will put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Where could Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt end up?

There are suggestions that Matthijs de Ligt could put an end to his association with Juventus next summer. As his future with the Old Lady remains in the air, the Dutchman has been the subject of interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are one side claimed to be interested in signing De Ligt from Juventus. Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva could leave Stamford Bridge next summer. The Blues have reportedly identified the 22-year-old Dutchman as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defence.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are still in the lead for the signature of Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.



{Tuttosport} Chelsea are still in the lead for the signature of Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt.{Tuttosport}

Apart from Chelsea, De Ligt has also been linked with a transfer to La Liga giants Barcelona. A move to Camp Nou would see the defender link up with Netherlands team-mates Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong.

While Chelsea flexed their financial muscle power last summer, Barcelona are facing financial constraints. Hence, it remains to be seen if the Catalans can compete with the Blues should they step up their interest in De Ligt.

