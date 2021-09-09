“We know what he can give us” – Bruno Fernandes explains what Cristiano Ronaldo can offer Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned home to Manchester United. The 36-year-old forward rejoined the Red Devils after 12 years this summer. His compatriot and now club team-mate Bruno Fernandes has expressed his joy at the transfer.

Fernandes feels Ronaldo's signing will increase the confidence of the players in the Manchester United camp. He said:

"We know that enthusiasm will be high, everyone knows Cristiano and is very happy and confident to have him back. Us players are part of that confidence, we know what he can give us."

The Premier League title has evaded Manchester United since the retirement of their legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Bruno Fernandes feels with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, Manchester United can get back to winning ways.

"Our focus and Cristiano’s, because of what I’ve already talked to him about, is to win what there is to win. Our goals remain and obviously, with Cristiano, we have one more reference to help us get closer to that."

Manchester United intervened in the last second to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus prior to his return to Manchester United. The Portuguese forward scored 101 goals in 134 games for the Serie A club. However, post a disappointing 2020-21 season, Ronaldo made up his mind to part ways with Juventus this summer.

Manchester City were the first club to make the move for Ronaldo. In fact, they had agreed on personal terms and were close to finalizing the fee for the player. Just as CR7 looked all set to join Manchester United's domestic rivals, the Red Devils hierarchy intervened.

From ex-players to Sir Alex Ferguson, everybody played their part to convince CR7 to return home instead. Drama unfolded over the next few days as City pulled out of the race, leaving Manchester United clear to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Upon his return being made official, Ronaldo said:

"Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement. I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again."

Ronaldo has returned from the international break and has already trained at Carrington (now known as the AON Training Complex). He is set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle United on September 11.

