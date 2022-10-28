“We are known for our art and I won’t stop doing what got me where I am” – Manchester United forward Antony hits back at critics for comments over skill move

pManchester United winger Antony has defended himself amidst criticism over the Brazilian doing his trademark skill.

The Red Devils forward came in for scrutiny after attempting his trademark spin in the 21st minute of the side's 3-0 Europa League win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on 27 October.

Antony spun with the ball before attempting to send a through ball into the path of compatriot Casemiro.

However, his pass trickled out for a goal kick, and his decision to try his trick was soon slammed by pundits such as Robbie Savage and Paul Scholes.

Former United midfielder Scholes was certainly unimpressed, saying in reaction to the Brazilian's showboating:

"I don’t know what he’s doing there. It’s just ridiculous, it’s showboating. Look at that [Ten Hag’s bewildered reaction], that sums it up. What’s he thinking of? He’s not beating a man, he’s not entertaining anybody, it’s 0-0.”

However, Antony has now defended himself as debate continues over his actions in the win over Sheriff.

The Brazilian posted on his Instagram story a video of himself in the midst of the skill with the caption:

"We are known for our art and I won't stop doing what got me where I am!"

Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax in the summer for £85.5 million and has managed three goals in 11 appearances across competitions.

The Brazilian can expect to deal with more scrutiny from the English media who are not too fond of players showboating.

However, it is admirable that the winger has come out to defend himself over what many argue to be a non-issue.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was asked for his opinion on the matter. He replied:

"I don't have a problem with that as long as it's functional. Also from him, I demand more: more runs in behind, more often in the box, more follows in and more tempo dribbles especially and more playing in the pocket."

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is in dreamland after making European debut alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Garnacho made his debut

Manchester United manager Ten Hag handed a first start for the senior-team to 18-year-old left-winger Garnacho against Sheriff.

He impressed on the left-flank and was named United's man-of-the-match for his performance.

The Argentine attacker had two shots and made one key pass during the victory at Old Trafford.

Alongside this, he also got the opportunity to play alongside his idol Ronaldo, of whom he has regularly shown love for on social media.

He did so again in the aftermath of the win against Sheriff, sharing a picture on Twitter with the caption:

"I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming."

Alejandro Garnacho @agarnacho7 I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming I don't know if it's real or if I'm dreaming https://t.co/3GR80nObqU

Garnacho has made four appearances this season and is attempting to break into Ten Hag's starting XI regularly.

He faces competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

