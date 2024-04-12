"We were left with our mouths wide open, and we want more" - Ivan Rakitic on Barcelona's performance in 3-2 win over PSG

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has hailed the Blaugrana's performance against PSG in their 3-2 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win in midweek.

In a rousing clash at the Parc des Princes, Raphina fired the visitors into the lead eight minutes before half-time. PSG, though, turned the game on its head, with Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scored within two minutes.

However, Xavi's side would have the last laugh, with Raphinha scoring his second of the game just past the hour mark to restore parity before Andreas Christensen won it for the visitors 13 minutes from time.

The Parisians did have their chances, striking the woodwork, but Barca hung on to snap the hosts' impressive 27-game winning run across competitions. Sharing his thoughts about Barca's performance on the night, Rakitic said (as per Barca Universal):

"Barca gave a blow on the table against PSG. We were left with our mouths wide open, and we want more. Not because of the result, but because of the way they played the game. The way they won was spectacular."

Playing their first Champions League quarterfinal in four years, Barcelona will hope to get the job done in the return leg at home on Tuesday (April 16).

What's next for Barcelona and PSG?

Parisians boss Luis Enrique

Despite their home loss in midweek, PSG are in the midst of a superb season. In his first season at the Parc des Princes, Luis Enrique is eyeing an unprecedented quadruple.

His side are 10 points clear atop Ligue 1 with six games to go and play Lyon in the Copa de France final last month, having won the Trophee des Champions earlier this year.

They next take Barca away in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg, hoping to overturn a deficit away from home.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are riding a purple patch since losing 5-3 in La Liga at home to Villarreal in January. In 12 games across competitions since then, Xavi's side have won nine times. They next take on Cadiz away in La Liga on Saturday (April 13).