“We have to let him enjoy Paris now” – Xavi offers response after being quizzed about potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi has refused to be drawn on questions about Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi's possible return to Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Catalan giants Barcelona last year. He was keen to continue with the Blaugrana, but La Liga rules prevented the club from being able to hand him a new deal.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner thus went on to join French champions PSG on a free transfer. He put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Les Parisiens with an option to extend the contract for another 12 months.

With the two parties yet to agree to trigger the contract extension clause, Messi's deal with PSG is due to expire next summer. This has sparked talk of a return to Barcelona for the Argentinean icon.

The Parisians are said to be working to tie Messi down to a new deal at the Parc des Princes. The Catalans, though, are keen to take the fan favorite back to Camp Nou, as per reports.

However, Xavi remained coy when asked about the possibility of Messi returning to Barcelona in the near future. The Blaugrana boss expressed his admiration for the forward, but insisted that it would be better not to talk about him. He told a press conference [via Mundo Deportivo]:

"Leo's [possible return], let's see how it goes, but this is not the time to talk about Leo, we love him very much but we are not doing him a favor if we talk about it. We have to let him enjoy Paris now."

Xavi also recalled Messi's words when discussing his team's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League. The Spaniard claimed that La Liga is 'fairer' than the European competition. He said:

"I think it was Leo [Lionel Messi] who said that the best team do not always win it [Champions League], and that's the way it is, the league is fairer."

Barcelona and Lionel Messi's PSG in Champions League action this week

Barcelona will play their third Champions League group stage match today (October 4). They are scheduled to lock horns with Serie A giants Inter Milan at the San Siro.

PSG, on the other hand, return to Champions League action on Wednesday (October 5). Lionel Messi's side will take on Portuguese outfit Benfica in Lisbon in their third group stage match.

The Parisians have won both their matches in the Champions League this season. Xavi's side, though, succumbed to a defeat to Bayern Munich in their second game.

