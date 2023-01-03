“We like a challenge” – Chelsea star makes confident claim about finishing inside top four despite recent struggles

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly insists that the Blues can still finish in the top four despite their poor run of form recently.

Graham Potter's men are ninth in the Premier League and have struggled for form and consistency. The Blues trail fourth-placed Manchester United by seven points as the race for the top four heats up.

They have just one win in their last seven league outings, suffering their latest setback in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Sunday (January 1). It has been a difficult spell for Potter's side, but Koulibaly is confident about Chelsea's top-four aspirations. The Senegalese defender told the club's website:

"It's going to be a big challenge (to finish in the top four), but we like a challenge, and we always believe in ourselves."

Next up for the Blues is the visit of reigning champions Manchester City on Thursday (January 5). City are second in the standings, trailing surprise leaders Arsenal by seven points after 16 games.

Koulibaly acknowledges that facing Pep Guardiola's side would be a tough task, but the Stamford Bridge giants will do their best to secure victory:

"We have to embrace it; we have to believe in ourselves and work hard to improve. We will get ready to face Man City, which will be a tough game, but we will do everything to win this match and move forward."

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku wishes to remain at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku was sent out on loan to Inter in the summer after falling out with former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgian striker was signed by the Blues from the Nerazzurri in 2020 for a club-record €113 million. However, it was a tumultuous and disappointing second spell at Stamford Bridge for Lukaku, who made 44 appearances, scoring 15 goals and providing two assists.

The former Manchester United striker gave a controversial interview over his dislike for the system he was being played in and also criticised Tuchel's management.

It was clear that the pair were at loggerheads since then, and a loan move to Inter was sanctioned.

Lukaku has made it clear that he wants to remain at the San Siro beyond the one-season loan that expires at the end of the season. That is still the case despite Tuchel being succeeded by Potter in September.

The Belgian told Sky Sports Italy:

“Everyone knows what I want. Right now I have to do whatever is necessary with the team to make Inter win, and then we can talk to Chelsea."

He added:

“I want to stay here and do things right. I hope to do well with Inter in the next six months, work to the maximum, and then at the end, we talk to Chelsea and hope to find a solution.”

Lukaku has managed just two goals and one assist in five appearances this season, as he has dealt with a hamstring injury. However, his time playing in west London appears to be over.

