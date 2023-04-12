"We'll have to see it how it develops" - Erik ten Hag opens up on Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's injury ahead of UEL clash

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's first-leg UEFA Europa League quarterfinal clash against Sevilla on Thursday (April 13).

The England international went down to the ground holding the inside of his right thigh in his team's 2-0 league win over Everton on April 8. He was substituted with nine minutes left on the clock and there is a chance he will be out for several weeks due to the injury.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutch tactician said (h/t Manchester Evening News):

"A few games [on how many games Rashford will miss], so that's the statement. I can't give more details on it because we don't know [sic]. We'll have to see it how it develops."

Ten Hag added:

"It's a setback and he's disappointed, but he's not totally broke because he will return quickly. He's started his rehab and that helps to get back soon."

Rashford's absence will undoubtedly be a big miss for Manchester United. He has arguably been one of their best players this season, registering 28 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions.

The 25-year-old could also miss his team's league match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (April 16) and the return leg in Sevilla four days later.

Ten Hag drops Anthony Martial selection hint for Manchester United's UEL clash vs Sevilla

Erik ten Hag has claimed that there is no need for Manchester United to rush Anthony Martial back into the starting XI.

The French forward made his return from a serious hip injury when he came on as a substitute in his team's 2-0 league loss against Newcastle United on April 2. He has made two more substitute appearances since then, including in the Red Devils' 2-0 league victory over Everton.

Ten Hag started with a front three of Antony, Sancho and Rashford against the Toffees. Asked whether Martial could return to the starting XI against Sevilla, the Dutchman said, via the aforementioned source:

"We don't have to force things. We are careful. The front line against Everton worked really well. I think he is ready to start, but as I said, the front line did very well against Brentford and we picked the same against Everton.

Shedding more light on Martial's situation, who spent six months on loan at Sevilla in the second half of the 2021-22 season, Ten Hag said:

"The advantage was we could bring Martial back slowly, giving him minutes, but I think already against Everton he was ready to start the game."

The former AS Monaco forward hasn't started a game for Manchester United since their 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City on January 14.

