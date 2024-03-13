"We’ll see what happens" - Barcelona and Manchester City target hints at transfer away from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich recently addressed rumors of a potential move away from the Allianz Arena amidst interested from Catalan giants Barcelona and defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Kimmich moved to Bayern from RB Leipzig for €8.5 million in 2015. Since then, he has been a vital cog in Bayern's eight back-to-back Bundesliga triumphs from 2015 to 2023, and the impressive sextuple-winning season in 2020.

The German midfielder is known for his incredible vision, unmatched work-rate and defensive prowess. He has made 377 appearances for the club, scoring 41 goals and providing 101 assists, and has become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Kimmich's contract at Bayern runs till 2025 and there have been reports linking him with a move away from the club this summer. According to the midfielder himself, there have been no attempts to contact him about a potential contract extension.

Barcelona and Manchester City are said to be aware of this situation, reportedly preparing for a potential transfer in case the contract talks stall. Speaking to Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia on X), Kimmich said:

"No one has spoken to me yet. We’ll see what happens. For me the most important thing is that I perform well, I can’t influence the rest."

The midfielder expressed his displeasure about Bayern Munich's poor performances in recent seasons, but said that he is comfortable at the club and in Munich. He added:

“Yes (I am comfortable at Bayern). And in Munich - I have a few kids here. It’s not so bad here - even though we haven’t been quite as successful in terms of football in recent years. I have to say very clearly that I haven’t gone to bed happy every night for the past two or three years."

Bayern Munich eyeing up potential summer move for VfB Stuttgart star

According to Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the services of Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart's star winger Chris Fuhrich.

Fuhrich has been incredibly impressive for Stuttgart this season, helping them outperform all expectations to sit in third place on the Bundesliga table. The winger has made 25 appearances in the league, notching seven goals and seven assists.

With a potential exit for Leroy Sane on the cards and Serge Gnabry's future uncertain at the club, Bayern could be looking to sign Fuhrich this summer to add much-needed depth.

If Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League, a move for the winger could set them back as much as €23.5 million. Even if that is the case come the end of the season, Fuhrich would be a top-quality addition to the Bayern Munich squad for that price.