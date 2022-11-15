“We’ll take him off your hands for a shy’s pie and a pint of Stella!” – Manchester United receive hilarious bid from non-league side for Cristiano Ronaldo

English non-league club Blyth Spartans have made a cheeky bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United following the forward's explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed headlines after snippets from his interview with British broadcaster Morgan emerged in the media. In the conversation, he claimed that he feels betrayed by Manchester United.

The 37-year-old also confessed that he does not respect Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. He criticized several former players, including Wayne Rooney, in the explosive interview as well.

Manchester United have since responded to Ronaldo's statements by clarifying that they will make a decision in due course. There are suggestions that they could terminate the player's contract.

There has thus been a lot of talk about where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could go next. Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among those mooted as potential destinations.

However, the Old Trafford outfit have received their first bid for Ronaldo from a rather unexpected club. National League North side Blyth Spartans have emerged as surprise suitors for the forward.

Blyth Spartans cheekily took to social media to table their first bid for the former Real Madrid superstar. They have offered to acquire his services from Manchester United for a pint and a pint of beer. The non-league club hilariously wrote on Twitter:

"Hi Man Utd. We hear Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a move? We’ll take him off your hands for a shy’s pie and a pint of Stella!"

Blyth Spartans have thus become the second non-league club to try their luck at poaching a Premier League superstar in recent days. Ashton United confirmed on Monday (14th November) that they have made an offer to sign Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland on loan for 28 days.

Haaland is among the top players who are not heading for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Aston believe it makes sense for them to sign Haaland on a short-term loan to help him stay fit.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo was determined to secure a move away from Manchester United in the summer. However, he eventually stayed put, primarily due to a lack of offers from Champions League clubs.

The Portuguese icon has since lost prominence under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He has started just five Premier League matches for the Red Devils, scoring just once in the process.

Two of Ronaldo's three goals this season have come against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. It now remains to be seen where his future lies.

