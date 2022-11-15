PSG owners interested in January transfer to unite Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) owners are keen to facilitate a link-up between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the Parc des Princes, according to Sky Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the talk of the town after snippets of his interview with Piers Morgan emerged in the media. In a conversation with the British broadcaster, he claimed that he feels betrayed by Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also conceded that he does not respect Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag. He slammed former teammate Wayne Rooney, while also making other explosive statements.

While Manchester United are yet to take action, they explained in a statement that they would decide their response to the matter in due course. Meanwhile, there are claims that the club could opt to sack Ronaldo for his actions.

It has thus sparked talk of where the Portuguese icon could be headed next if the Red Devils terminate his contract. Plettenberg has mooted PSG as a potential option for him.

According to the German journalist, Les Parisiens owners are keen to take Ronaldo to the Parc des Princes in January. Such a transfer would see the 37-year-old unite with his arch-enemy, Lionel Messi.

PSG advisor Luis Campos, though, is not keen on the idea of signing the former Real Madrid superstar. He would rather trim the size of the squad and have a younger set of players, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly remains tempted by the prospect of signing Ronaldo if Plettenberg is to be believed. A return to Sporting Lisbon is still an option for him as well.

Ronaldo has seemingly burned his bridges with Manchester United in his interview with Morgan. It now remains to be seen where his future lies, with PSG, Chelsea and Sporting floated as possible destinations.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had contrasting seasons

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are expected to start for their respective nations at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, the two have had contrasting spells with their clubs this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, amassing 1051 minutes of playing time. He managed to score just three goals and provided two assists in those matches.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has started in all but three of PSG's 22 matches so far this season. He found the back of the net 12 times and registered 14 assists in those games.

