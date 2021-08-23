"We have lost our identity" - Former player lashes out at Arsenal following defeat to Chelsea

Former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna has criticized Mikel Arteta's side after yet another humiliating defeat in the Premier League. The Gunners fell to a 2-0 defeat to London rivals Chelsea on Sunday (August 22) and are currently 19th in the Premier League table.

Bacary Sagna has said he fears Arsenal go into the majority of their games as second favorites and always seem to concede goals through defensive mishaps. The former full-back believes the club have lost their identity. Speaking to RMC (via Goal), Sagna said:

“The DNA of the club is gone. When I watch Arsenal now, honestly, I know that they are going to lose the majority of the time, that something is going to happen, that we are going to concede a stupid goal. When I was playing, anyone would be excited to join Arsenal, now we have lost our identity.”

Another former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has echoed Bacary Sagna's concerns and has questioned the Gunners' form despite spending freely this summer. Petit said:

“Watching Arsenal now, I feel nothing, it does nothing for me, I have become completely desensitised. What is the plan? We have spent close to the most in the Premier League this summer. I don’t understand it.”

Arsenal have lost their second successive game of the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Gunners were comfortably beaten by Chelsea thanks to goals from new signing Romelu Lukaku and full-back Reece James.

Arsenal are yet to score in the Premier League after two games

Arsenal have had an extremely disappointing start to the new Premier League campaign. The Gunners have lost both of their opening two games of the new season, losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day before falling to London-rivals Chelsea yesterday (August 22).

In both of these games, Arsenal have also failed to score a single goal. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun have failed to capitalize on the chances they have received in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's defense looks even more vulnerable than before. The club's new big-money signing, Ben White, missed the game against Chelsea after testing positive for COVID-19. In his absence, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding struggled to curtail the likes of Romelu Lukaku, which saw the Belgian net his first goal for his new club.

Arsenal's torrid run of form could continue as they travel to Premier League champions Manchester City in the Premier League next week.

