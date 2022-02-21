“We are very lucky to have him at the club” – John Terry lavishes praise on Chelsea star who keeps things ‘simple’ 

Chelsea legend John Terry has lauded Blues defender Thiago Silva, with the Brazilian continuing to impress for the side.

Silva joined Chelsea at the age of 35 in 2020 on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Many had doubts about the fitness and adaptability he would have in signing for a top Premier League club. But his performances have been befitting of a player in his prime, certainly not one near the end of his playing career.

The Brazilian defender has amassed 63 appearances for the Blues and has also scored five and assisted two goals. He has become one of manager Thomas Tuchel's most important players and Terry believes the side are lucky to have him.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Ohhh Thiago Silva Joined Chelsea at 35 years old. Will leave a legend…Ohhh Thiago Silva Joined Chelsea at 35 years old. Will leave a legend… Ohhh Thiago Silva 🎶🇧🇷 https://t.co/RD1315gasA

Terry answered a question on his Instagram praising the Brazilian. He said (via Metro):

"Absolutely love him. To be playing so well at his age in the best league is unbelievable. We are very lucky to have him at the club. He does everything so well without taking any risk and keeping things simple. We are very lucky to have him at the club."

During his own Chelsea career, Terry became a legend for the club. He captained the side to the UEFA Champions League in 2012 as well as five Premier League titles and as many FA Cups.

Many feel Silva replicates Terry's defensive dominance, with Chelsea having majorly improved since his arrival in 2020.

Is Chelsea's Thiago Silva currently the best Premier League defender?

Silva is one of the Premier League's best defenders.

The debate surrounding who is the current best EPL defender is an interesting one with so many talents to choose from.

The season prior to Silva's arrival at Stamford Bridge, the west London side had conceded 54 goals. It placed them as the highest conceding team out of the top 10 teams in the league that season.

Silva's debut season saw the team concede far less with Chelsea shipping only 36 goals, the second lowest in the league.

Many will argue that Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk sits atop the list of the best defenders in the league. Since joining the Reds back in 2017 for £75 million from Southampton, the Dutch defender has transformed the team.

They have won the Premier League and the Champions League and his presence at the back has been a huge factor.

Another big-money signing that many will consider the current best is Manchester City's Ruben Dias. He joined the Cityzens for £65 million in 2020 from Benfica. Many had doubts about how quick he would take to English football coming in from the Portuguese side.

But Dias has been a stalwart at the back for manager Pep Guardiola's side. His strong partnership with both Aymeric Laporte and John Stones is two of the best in world football.

Whether or not Silva is the EPL's best defender is up for debate, but what is not up for debate is his place among Chelsea's greatest defenders.

