“We are missing that dynamic in the game” - Ian Wright claims Arsenal are suffering due to absence of player Arteta sold

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes that the Gunners are missing Granit Xhaka, who was sold to German side Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in the summer. Wright's comments came soon after Mikel Arteta's side suffered two defeats in a row across competitions.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Carabao Cup following a luck-lustre display against West Ham United on November 1. This result was followed up by another frustrating away day at St. James' Park against Newcastle United. The Magpies secured a 1-0 win against their Premier League rivals thanks to a much-debated Anthony Gordon goal in the 64th minute of the match.

Speaking after these results, the former Gunners striker highlighted key players that the north Londoners were missing. Along with Ghana international Thomas Partey, who is out due to injury, he emphasized Xhaka's importance from last season.

Ian Wright said (via HITC):

"I think Thomas Partey’s injury has been a massive blow to us. Missing Xhaka, the way Xhaka was and how he helped him. I think we are missing that dynamic in the game."

Granit Xhaka, who not only contributed with goals from an advanced midfield role last season, was also seen as a leader in the group. Before departing the Emirates Stadium, the Switzerland international bagged seven goals and assists each in the 2022-23 league season.

He joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach for £30 million in the summer of 2016. Since then, Xhaka has appeared 297 times for them across all competitions, bagging 23 goals and 29 assists. He won two FA Cups among other trophies during his stay in north London.

Where do Arsenal stand in the Premier League and who do they play next?

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Following the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday, the Gunners have slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, three points behind table-toppers Manchester City (27).

The Gunners will now face Spanish side Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Currently, Mikel Arteta's men lead Group B, one point ahead of second-placed Lens.

After the aforementioned midweek clash, Arsenal will return to league action and take on Burnley at the Emirates (November 11) before breaking for international fixtures. Currently, Vincent Kompany's side are struggling, placed 19th in the English top-flight with just four points from 11 matches.