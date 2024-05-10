“We monkeys are still alive” - Luis Chilavert aims dig at ex-Barcelona coach Cesar Menotti after latter’s death

Former Paraguayan goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert took a dig at ex-Barcelona and Argentina national team coach Cesar Menotti following his death on Sunday (May 5). Menotti died after being in the hospital for a month due to severe anaemia.

Chilavert replied under a user's (@caidodelcatre2) post on X, where they posted a video of Cesar Menotti making a controversial comment on the former player.

"I think what should be done with Chilavert is to take him around schools so that the kids know what man was like 40,000,000 years ago," Menotti said (Translated from Spanish via X).

The user wrote "We are so Menotti, you are so chilavert. RIP," alongside the coach's words.

In response to the video, Chilavert (@JoseLChilavert_) said that those who Menotti called "monkeys" are "still alive" and they do not have "drug-addicted children."

"We Monkeys are still alive and we don't have drug-addicted children. In the 90s we f*cked them all with Velez," Chilavert wrote (Translated from Spanish via X).

Chilavert reportedly had a major feud with Menotti during the 90s, when the Paraguayan goalkeeper was playing at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield between 1991 and 2000. Menotti was the coach of Club Atletico Independente during the same period.

Cesar Menotti served as the coach of Barcelona and the Argentina national team

In his illustrous managerial career, Cesar Menotti managed multiple big clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Europe and River Plate, Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

He is best known for leading the Argentina national team to win their first FIFA World Cup win in 1978. La Albiceleste defeated the Netherlands 3-1 in the final, with Mario Kempes finding the net twice and Daniel Bertoni scoring once for the hosts.

Cesar Menotti joined Barcelona as the coach towards the end of the 1982-83 season and led the club throughout the 1983-84 season. Although he managed the Catalan club for a short period of time, he won the Copa Del Rey, the Copa de La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana with the Blaugrana.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona also played under Cesar Menotti's leadership at Barcelona in the same season. He left the club in 1984, with Terry Venables replacing him.