“We must respect him” – Christophe Galtier on rumors linking PSG star with transfer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has shared his thoughts on goalkeeper Keylor Navas' potential exit this January.

The Costa Rica international has made just two appearances this season for the Parisians, with both of them coming in the Coupe de France. Manager Galtier has preferred Gianluigi Donnarumma over him.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Navas on loan in the ongoing winter transfer window. The veteran keeper will also be interested in moving to the Premier League but a potential deal depends on PSG.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NFFC



Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain - French club will decide whether they want to loan Keylor out or not. Nottingham Forest are seriously interested in signing Keylor Navas on loan from PSG. Concrete idea as he'd be open to try Premier League experience.Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain - French club will decide whether they want to loan Keylor out or not. Nottingham Forest are seriously interested in signing Keylor Navas on loan from PSG. Concrete idea as he'd be open to try Premier League experience. 🚨🇨🇷 #NFFC Deal depends on Paris Saint-Germain - French club will decide whether they want to loan Keylor out or not. https://t.co/G289G5FxZz

The Parisians next host Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 29. In a pre-match press conference, Galtier was asked about Navas' situation and said (via RMC Sport):

"The transfer window ends in 4 days and I am very focused for the match. Keylor is a great competitor, he has been exemplary in his work since the start of the season."

He added:

“He was appointed goalkeeper for the Coupe de France. There are also what he feels, and the sports management is listening. We will see the day after the transfer window the reality of the workforce. But on the part of the man and on the part of his career, we must respect him, and we must to listen."

Navas joined PSG after an illustrious career with Real Madrid in 2019. He has since made 108 appearances for the French club, keeping 50 clean sheets.

PSG attempting to sign defender this January

As per L'Equipe, the Parisians will continue to make attempts to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the ongoing transfer window.

The Slovakian centre-back's contract with the Nerazzurri expires in the summer. The Italian side are looking to get a fee for him in January rather than letting him go for free in the summer.

While PSG are looking to sign Skriniar, they don't want to overpay a player they could bring in for free in the summer. However, Inter Milan are unwilling to accept a fee lesser than their asking price of €20 million either.

Skriniar, 27, has played 242 games for Inter since joining the club from Sampdoria in 2017.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | Inter Milan are pushing to sell Skriniar this January, but the € 10M that PSG intend to offer is considered less. The Italian club wants at least the double of it (€ 20M) in order to sell Milan Skriniar in January. [@Gazzetta_it] | Inter Milan are pushing to sell Skriniar this January, but the € 10M that PSG intend to offer is considered less. The Italian club wants at least the double of it (€ 20M) in order to sell Milan Skriniar in January. 🚨🚨| Inter Milan are pushing to sell Skriniar this January, but the € 10M that PSG intend to offer is considered less. The Italian club wants at least the double of it (€ 20M) in order to sell Milan Skriniar in January. 🇸🇰🔎 [@Gazzetta_it] https://t.co/3jGG4vPUgO

Poll : 0 votes