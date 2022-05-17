“We need people who have the balls” – Granit Xhaka admits Arsenal players ‘did not listen to coach’ during furious post-match rant after defeat to Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has given an honest assessment of his side following their demoralizing 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United on Monday, May 16.

The Gunners fell to Eddie Howe's side and were second-best throughout the game, meaning that their top-four hopes are now in jeopardy.

The loss means they now trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points heading into the final game of the season.

They need to win and for Spurs to lose. Even a draw for Antonio Conte's side would mean that the Gunners will need to make up a 14-goal deficit.

Xhaka has blasted his teammates for their haphazard performance in the defeat to Newcastle, saying (via the Telegraph):

"We came here to show a different game but from the first minute to the 90th minute we didn't deserve to be on the pitch today."

"We didn't do what the game plan was, we did not listen to the coach. It was a disaster of a performance. Very hard to take it at the moment. I don't know why we are not doing what the coach is asking of us."

The Swiss midfielder then alluded to the age of the players in the Arsenal squad. He claims it doesn't matter how old they are, they have to be prepared for such an important game:

"I don't know. If someone is not ready for this game, then stay at home. It does not matter about the age. You can be 30, 35, you can be 10, you can be 18. If you are not ready, if you are nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. Don't come here.

"We need people who have the balls, sorry to say that, who can come here and play. Very sad. The important thing is not to accept it. Feel very sorry for the Arsenal supporters. I say sorry to them. I don't have any other words."

Granit Xhaka shows post-match fight but Arsenal lacked drive during defeat to Newcastle

Gunners players have come undone at the business end of the season

Granit Xhaka spoke admirably about how the Gunners squad lacked the determination to force a vital victory. But that doesn't undo the capitulation his side have encountered at such an important stage of the season.

This was Arsenal's biggest game since their FA Cup win over Chelsea in 2020 and they have faltered. They have, in all likelihood, handed their north London rivals a Champions League spot.

Mikel Arteta's side will be feeling the wounds of the Newcastle defeat and it will be interesting to see how they react.

