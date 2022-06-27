"We need a player like that" - Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to get deal done for player who can 'make a difference'

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to get a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez across the line this summer.

Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his options in defence during the ongoing transfer window. Arsenal have thus identified Ajax star Martinez as their top target to bolster the area, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners, though, face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the 24-year-old's signature. The two clubs reportedly recently held face-to-face talks with the player's representatives.

Arteta's side are said to have already had an offer of around €29 million turned down by Ajax. However, they have returned with an improved bid for the Argentina international if recent reports are to be believed.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball According to journalist Mike Verweij, Arsenal have put in a bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is also being monitored by Manchester United. dlvr.it/SSwj4N According to journalist Mike Verweij, Arsenal have put in a bid for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is also being monitored by Manchester United. dlvr.it/SSwj4N

The north London giants have offered to pay the Eredivisie giants €40 million, including add-ons. The club's desire to acquire the defender's services has left Campbell impressed.

The former Arsenal frontman is an admirer of Martinez's ability to play in multiple positions and feels the Gunners need a player like him. He believes the Argentinean could make a huge difference for Arteta's side. He told Football Insider:

"We need a player like that. Martinez is a player who can play in multiple positions as well as anybody. He can probably play four positions to a high level. He is very tenacious and is a good technician. That makes a huge difference."

“We have seen that when Arsenal have injuries, the players who come in have not been up to standard. They just haven’t. It is nice to see Arsenal going for players like Martinez who could make a difference. The key is, they have to sign them. It is not enough to be interested in them. We need to sign them.”

While the Gunners have returned to the negotiations table with an improved offer, it remains to be seen if that will be enough to land Martinez. Ajax are reportedly holding out for a fee of €50 million.

Arsenal eyeing reinforcements in attack

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. They have struck a deal to sign Gabriel Jesus from Premier League rivals Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arteta's side are also working on a deal to acquire Raphinha's services from Leeds United. They are set to step up their efforts to sign the Brazilian after having an initial bid turned down by the Whites, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, the north London giants have already signed Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far