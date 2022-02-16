“We are not the only ones” – Lionel Messi names 5 favourites who could challenge PSG for Champions League this season

PSG forward Lionel Messi has named five teams he believes could win the UEFA Champions League this season.

The former Barcelona attacker was speaking ahead of PSG's blockbuster last 16 tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday night at the Parc des Princes. Speaking to Marca, Messi said about the race for the Champions League title this season:

"The best teams are there (in the UCL), and it's getting more and more complicated. Yes, we are one of the favourites, but not the only ones."

He then went on to name the five teams he thinks could challenge PSG for the title, saying:

"Today, Liverpool are doing very well; they have once again been the Liverpool that won the Champions League. Then there are City, Bayern, Madrid, Atletico."

Messi, 34, has had a topsy-turvy start to life at the Parc des Princes since arriving from Barcelona last summer. He has massively underperformed in Ligue 1, scoring only twice in 14 games, but has conjured up eight assists.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Will he score tonight?



#UCL Leo Messi was majestic against Madrid in 2011Will he score tonight? Leo Messi was majestic against Madrid in 2011 🙌Will he score tonight?#UCL https://t.co/xKbEiWuR3y

However, it has been a different story for the Argentine maestro in the Champions League, with Messi scoring five times in as many games. Thanks to his goals, PSG finished second in a competitive Group A featuring Manchester City.

It was his performance in the 2-0 home win over Pep Guardiola's men that is perhaps the attacker's finest display in a PSG shirt since his arrival. The club faithful will hope he turns in a similar performance against his long time rivals Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Is Lionel Messi's analysis of PSG's challengers correct?

Chelsea beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Lionel Messi's verdict on who he believes could be challenging for this season's UEFA Champions League title is an interesting one.

Manchester City are the favourites to win the competition, with Pep Guardiola's men looking impressive with each passing game. Liverpool, meanwhile, have been in fine form this season despite trailing runaway Premier League leaders City. The Anfield outfit have recent experience of winning the competition, winning their sixth title under Jurgen Klopp three years ago.

Real Madrid are always among the favourites, as they have won the competition a record 13 times. Meanwhile, Messi's inclusion of Bayern Munich is also not without merit, given their stunning consistency in the competition. Robert Lewandowski is once again having a fabulous campaign thus far for the Bavarians after helping them to the continental treble in 2020.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The favourites to win this year's Champions League title The favourites to win this year's Champions League title 👀 https://t.co/XMTzakCs8l

However, Atletico Madrid are an interesting selection by Lionel Messi. Diego Simeone's men have looked nothing like the side that won the La Liga title last season, usurping the usual contenders Barcelona and Madrid. Their last 16 tie against Manchester United would be an intriguing test of their title credentials.

However, it is the omission of reigning champions Chelsea that is the most perplexing. Thomas Tuchel's men are coming off their maiden FIFA Club World Cup, despite their recent dip in form that has seen them slip in the Premier League title race. The Blues will continue their Champions League title defence against French champions Lille.

About PSG's title credentials, Lionel Messi said:

"Everyone says that we are the big favorites, and I will not deny that we are one of the candidates. But we are not the only ones; there are other great teams that are candidates."

"The Champions League is a very difficult competition; that makes it so beautiful and special. The best teams are there, and it is getting more and more complicated. Yes, we are one of the favorites, but not the only ones."

It remains to be seen if Messi can inspire the Parisians to their maiden triumph in the competition this season.

Edited by Bhargav