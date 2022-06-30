“We presented a complaint to the police stating that fans had attacked the player’s car” – Ex-Real Madrid star's agent's comments on their shady trick to secure transfer resurfaces

Former Real Madrid star Claude Makelele's agent's comments about the shady trick they did to push the Frenchman's move to Los Blancos have resurfaced.

00sFootball @00sfootbalI How many players were so good there was a position named after them?! Claude MakeleleHow many players were so good there was a position named after them?! Claude Makelele 🇫🇷 How many players were so good there was a position named after them?! https://t.co/evLvWbW8Ty

Makelele was so influential in the world of football that he even had a role named after him. The holding midfielder's career reached new highs when he joined Los Blancos in 2000, but if it wasn't for his agent Marc Roger and his antics, he might never have made the move.

Roger also represented other top-tier French players such as Thierry Henry, Laurent Blanc and Patrick Vieira. The move for Makelele from Celta Vigo to the Spanish capital was a murky one.

According to the superstar's agent, Celta were forced to hand Makelele the transfer after a fake report was made to the Spanish police.

He said (via the Mirror):

"To force Celta's hand we presented a complaint to the police stating that fans had attacked the player's car.

"But I threw the stones at his car windows, with Makelele's consent of course."

In the end, the plan worked considering Celta proceeded to sell Makelele to Real Madrid for €12 million.

Life after Real Madrid for Claude Makelele

Makelele went down as a huge success at the Santiago Bernabeu and captured the hearts of fans and coaches worldwide with his performances on the pitch.

After a three-year spell in Spain, he later signed for Claudio Ranieri's Chelsea in 2003. He went on to win two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho.

Five years later, Makelele returned to France for a new challenge at Paris Saint-Germain.

It was here that he retired in 2011 and went down as one of football's greatest ever players, having the 'Makelele role' named after him. The position is one where a defensive midfielder sits in front of the back four, sacrificing his own glory for the team.

Pundits and fans have been comparing the great to the likes of N'Golo Kante, who plays a similar role for the Blues. Kante and the other players that Makelele has been compared to, however, are yet to match the legacy left behind by the 2006 World Cup runner-up.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Joe Cole: "I think N'Golo (Kante) now stands shoulder to shoulder with any of the great midfielders at this club. You can put him next to Frank [Lampard], you can put him next to [Claude] Makelele. If he goes on a few more years and achieves more, maybe he surpasses them." Joe Cole: "I think N'Golo (Kante) now stands shoulder to shoulder with any of the great midfielders at this club. You can put him next to Frank [Lampard], you can put him next to [Claude] Makelele. If he goes on a few more years and achieves more, maybe he surpasses them."

Makelele returned to London in 2019 as part of the backroom staff. He is currently a technical mentor for Chelsea, working closely with the younger players for their development.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Makelele the best defensive midfielder of all time? Yes No 1 votes so far