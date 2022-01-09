“We’re actually going for him?” – Manchester United fans surprised as report links ‘brilliant player’ with Old Trafford switch

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported that Manchester United are keen on acquiring AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni. The Red Devils could, however, battle with arch-rivals Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp’s Reds choose to take their interest further as well.

Tchouameni beat Eduardo Camavinga to the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in the 2020/21 season. With Camavinga already departing Stade Rennais for Real Madrid last summer, Tchouameni might consider making a move to a higher level as well.

The midfielder tops the Ligue 1 charts for interceptions per 90 minutes with 2.7 being his current number. He has made so many interceptions that some of his Monaco teammates have nicknamed him ‘TchouaNgolo’. It is an ode to to his similarity to Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

At just 21, Tchouameni has already featured for the French senior team, making his debut in September 2021. It's also plausible that the youngster will make the team that goes to Qatar for this year's FIFA World Cup.

Tchouameni still has two years left on his Monaco contract and is currently valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt. Monaco will, however, try to get as much as possible before letting the player leave the Stade Louis II. It is likely to start a bidding war between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Reports suggest the Red Devils are at the front of the queue for the French ace, which has come as a surprise to the United faithful. Here are some of the Manchester United fans' reactions to the potential transfer:

PatrickMUFC @UtdPatrick__ @utdreport @David_Ornstein would be a great first signing for richard arnold @utdreport @David_Ornstein would be a great first signing for richard arnold

Midfield issues remain in Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester United continue to struggle to find a balance in midfield, despite being stocked heftily in that position. Poor recruitment and lopsided options have meant that the team has struggled to have a solid base in the middle of the park.

The problem from Manchester United’s midfield can be listed as one of the reasons the team is currently struggling to put on a convincing run of form. The different combinations Rnagnick has tried have failed to dominate in midfield The Red Devils continue to flirt with the possibility of missing out on Champions League football next season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United have been unconvincing this campaign, going on a poor run of form that saw club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get the sack at Old Trafford. He was replaced by German tactician Ralf Rangnick. The team has still not performed at their best and will be considering dipping into the transfer market this January to recruit suitable reinforcements.

Edited by Diptanil Roy