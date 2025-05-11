"We're definitely winning", "More than a final" - Chelsea fans upbeat after starting XI vs Newcastle United is announced

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to share their excitement with the starting lineup to face Newcastle United at St. James Park today (May 11). Both sides are on 63 points, and this is a potentially decisive game in the fight for Champions League qualification.

Manager Enzo Maresca has gone for solidity, using the same team that beat Liverpool 3–1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend (May 4). Robert Sanchez has returned in goal, while Moises Caicedo has retained his positional right-back role. Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill are at centre-back, with Marc Cucurella starting at left-back.

Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez team up in central midfield, providing a solid foundation for attacking midfield three of Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke. Up front, Nicolas Jackson is set to start off as the lone striker.

This starting lineup has turned into a source of delight for the Chelsea fans, who are expecting a repeat of their performance against Liverpool. Here is a selection of posts from the pleased fans:

"Whenever I see caicedo at RB and Lavia starting I know we’re definitely wining. We need this win more than ever let’s go blues 💙" a fan was delighted.

"This is more than a final, it's either a win or a win. Up the Chels!✊" another fan praised.

"MARESCA HAS DONE IT AGAIN I LOVE YOU" a fan was excited.

"Probably the strongest XI right now. Huge game, let's win." another admitted.

"Why am I lowkey confident we could get a result if everyone is on it 🤔" this fan was hopeful.

"Newcastle gotta be worried" another claimed.

Madueke speaks about crucial Newcastle fixture as Chelsea pursue Champions League position

Noni Madueke is aware of the significance of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park. Both sides know that the fixture is extremely meaningful in the hunt for finishing in top five.

The Blues, now fifth, can climb above the Magpies into fourth by winning, irrespective of other outcomes this weekend. Speaking about the clash, Madueke pointed out that it had the team's combined attention, telling Chelsea's media:

"It's a huge game. The next three games we've got coming up are going to be huge, but we definitely want to go to St James' Park and attempt to pick up a win. That is the way we are going to do it, and we can do it."

Chelsea are on a five-match winning run, and can finish the season with a trophy, as they have reached the Europa Conference League final. Meanwhile, Newcastle have great form at home this season, as they have not lost a league game in front of their fans since the 2-1 defeat to Fulham on February 1.

