“We’re ready” – Kai Havertz poses with Mateo Kovacic as Chelsea duo close in on transfer to join rivals

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has posted a snap of himself and teammate Mateo Kovacic amid expected transfers to their Premier League rivals.

Havertz, 24, is being heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. There is an expectation that a transfer will be announced in the coming days. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that a deal has been sealed between the Blues and the Gunners worth £65 million including add-ons.

Meanwhile, Kovacic, 29, looks set to join treble winners Manchester City. Romano claims that a £30 million fee has been agreed between the two Premier League rivals.

Havertz has added fuel to the flames that the Chelsea duo are set to depart Stamford Bridge. They are currently at teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga's wedding and the German took the time to post a picture of the pair. He wrote in the captions:

"We're ready (Mateo Kovacic)."

Havertz has endured a topsy-turvy spell in west London following a £75.8 million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. He has been deployed in several roles, most recently in a false nine position. That only led to nine goals in 47 appearances across competitions.

The German attacker did score the winner in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final against City. However, his somewhat dismal spell at Stamford Bridge looks set to come to an end.

Meanwhile, Kovacic is heading to Arsenal's title rivals from last season, the Cityzens. He joins a side that have just won the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.

The Croatian midfielder joined Chelsea permanently in 2019 from Real Madrid for £30 million. He has been a mainstay in the side since and featured 37 times across competitions this past season. He bagged two goals and as many assists.

The pair are part of an exodus of Blues first-team players that looks set to ensue this summer. Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo Kante have headed to the Saudi Pro League.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is urged not to sell Conor Gallagher this summer

Gallagher could be shown the door by Pochettino.

Conor Gallagher is another player whose future at Stamford Bridge is seemingly in jeopardy. The English midfielder struggled last season and he is garnering interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

BvB have reportedly identified the 23-year-old as a replacement for Jude Bellingham. The latter has left Signal Iduna Park and headed to Real Madrid.

However, Arsenal legend Perry Groves is stunned that Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino may be open to letting Gallagher go. He told talkSPORT:

“One of them, who is being talked about is Conor Gallagher. I can’t believe that Pochettino isn’t doing everything he can to keep Conor Gallagher at Chelsea because I think he is the sort of player, the remit that Pochettino has, it suits him down to the ground.”

Gallagher managed just four goal contributions in 45 games across competitions this past season. However, he flourished while on loan at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 campaign. The England international bagged eight goals and five assists in 39 matches across competitions.

