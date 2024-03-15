"We're scared" - Pep Guardiola reveals 3 teams Manchester City want to avoid in UEFA Champions League draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has named three teams he would like to avoid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The draw for the last-eight is set to be made in Nyon, Switzerland, at 11 am UK time on Friday (March 15). With no seeds or country protection, the defending champions could face any of the seven remaining teams - Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Guardiola's side are coming off a thumping 6-2 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen in the Round of 16 as they look to emulate Los Blancos as the only team in the Champions League era to defend their title.

The Spaniard, though, would love to avoid one of Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, saying last week (as per Manchester Evening News):

"If you play against Bayern Munich, how many Champions Leagues they have and the history they have. We respect all of them. We are scared too. I don't know if they are, but we are."

Guardiola managed Bayern for three years (2013-16) before arriving at City and has had many battles with Madrid while he was the Barcelona boss (2008-2012).

How have Manchester City fared in the UEFA Champions League this season?

Manchester City

Manchester City have had an imperious campaign in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Having won the competition for the first time last season - as part of a continental treble - Guardiola's side have meant business right from the outset. They opened their title defence with a 3-1 home win over Crvena Zvezda before winning by the same scoreline at RB Leipzig.

Another 3-1 win followed - this time at Young Boys - before City blanked their Swiss visitors 3-0 on matchday four at the Etihad. The Cityzens then recorded successive 3-2 wins - RB Leipzig (home) and Crvena Zvezda (away) - to go perfect in the group stage.

In the Round of 16, City beat Copenhagen 3-1 - both away and home - to reach the quarterfinals for the eighth time, seventh on the trot, winning four.