“We’re world class again”, “Scary times for our enemies” – Chelsea fans overjoyed as club provide fresh update on first-team star

Chelsea fans are excited following the news that N'Golo Kante has returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Kante has missed the Blues' last seven fixtures after incurring a hamstring problem in a 2-2 thriller against Tottenham Hotspur on August 16.

However, he is back in training, which is a huge boost for new manager Graham Potter, who is just getting started at Stamford Bridge.

Kante has been a key player for the west Londoners since joining from Leicester City in 2016 for £32.2 million.

He made 42 appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing five assists.

It remains to be seen if he'll be fit for the Blues' clash with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on October 1.

However, Chelsea fans are rejoicing following his return to training as they look to get back on track in the league.

Here are some reactions from Blues supporters to Kante's recovery from his hamstring injury:

Nanadaime @tobbietomola Kante is fit!!!!



We’re world class again 🥹 Kante is fit!!!!We’re world class again 🥹

Patricia🐸🇺🇦💙💛 @BestBoyPatrick Kante’s fit? We’re gonna get one good game in the next few weeks!!! Kante’s fit? We’re gonna get one good game in the next few weeks!!! https://t.co/FAFOF8LMj8

EnKine• @tarrique_tu Ngolo Kante amerudi training,scary times for our enemies Ngolo Kante amerudi training,scary times for our enemies

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the league having won three, drawn one and lost two of their six league fixtures.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel's demise started to occur around the time Kante picked up his knock against Tottenham.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Leeds United, 2-1 to Southampton and 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in that time.

It was the defeat to the Croatians in the Champions League which would see Tuchel dismissed.

Potter is now in the Stamford Bridge dugout and will be counting on Kante to return to full fitness and form as he looks to propel Chelsea up the table.

Kante's future at Chelsea is uncertain

Kante is wanted by two European giants

There are question marks over Kante's future at Chelsea with his contract set to expire next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are reportedly keen suitors for the Frenchman.

Tuchel had touched on Kante's contract situation before being sacked earlier this month.

Asked whether the French midfielder's injury issues would play a role in any new deal being agreed, he said:

“You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

It remains to be seen what stance Potter will take on the midfielder's future alongside the club's new owners.

The Blues did sign midfielder Denis Zakaria in the summer on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £26 million, per Standard.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far