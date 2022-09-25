Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante emerges as 'the object of desire' for European giants: Reports

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has emerged as a target for Serie A side Juventus, as per Calciomercato.

Reports claim that Kante is 'the object of desire' for the Italian giants, who could look to make a move for the Frenchman, who is out of contract next summer.

The Blues midfielder has run into injury issues this season, making just two appearances thus far.

Kante was proposed to Juve as part of a deal for the former Old Lady's former centre-back Matthijs de Ligt before he joined Bayern Munich for £60.3 million.

Juve reportedly view a move for Kante similarly to the one they struck for free agent Paul Pogba after his departure from Manchester United this past summer.

However, a contract renewal for the midfielder has not been ruled out by Chelsea, although his age and injury history may be key in talks over a new deal.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel touched on speculation over a new deal for Kante in August, saying:

“You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

Tuchel has since left Stamford Bridge with Graham Potter succeeding him and the English coach is yet to get the chance to manage the player.

Juventus have made a disappointing start to the season under Massimiliano Allegri in which they sit eighth in the Serie A table with just two wins in their first seven fixtures.

Juventus may face competition from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Chelsea's Kante

Galtier's side are also interested in Kante

Kante is also reportedly a target for Ligue 1 giants PSG as his contract runs down at Chelsea.

Interest in the French midfielder is increasing as time progresses and no negotiations over a new contract take place.

PSG made two midfield signings this past summer, luring Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz to the Parc des Princes.

They may be eyeing a move for Kante to bring more defensive nous to the middle of the park for Christophe Galtier's side.

Kante made 42 appearances for the Blues last season and has been a key member of the Premier League side's midfield for a number of years.

He has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Europa League during his time at the club.

The French midfielder joined the west Londoners from Leicester City back in 2016 for £32.22 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far