PSG looking to sign Chelsea superstar on a free transfer upon contract expiry: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante next summer when his contract expires, as per 90min.

Representatives of the Ligue 1 club have reached out to Kante over the possibility of him arriving at the Parc des Princes next year.

The French midfielder is in the last 12 months of his contract and has rejected Chelsea's first offer a contract extension.

He is free to talk to other clubs in January and PSG may look to make the most of that rule with the clock ticking down on Kante's time at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman has incurred a muscular injury at the start of this season and has missed eight of 10 games as a result.

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester City back in 2016 for £32.2 million and has become a key part of the Blues' midfield since.

He has made 262 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side, winning the Premier League in 2017, the Champions League in 2021 as well as the Europa League in 2019.

Former manager Thomas Tuchel commented on Kante's contract situation before he was sacked on September 9.

The German said back in August:

“Yes. You have to consider everything that is on the table. And on the table is his potential, on the table is his influence, and his quality. But on the table of course is his age, his salary and his injury rate, of course. From there you build a whole picture and try to find a solution.”

Chelsea interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

The Blues join the race for Luiz

Reports claim that Chelsea are keeping tabs on Villa's Luiz, who missed out on a transfer to London rivals Arsenal this past summer.

The Brazilian was a target for the Gunners but Mikel Arteta's side were priced out of a move for the midfielder.

Luiz is also out of contract next summer and talks between the player and Villa have not evolved over a new deal.

He has made an impressive start to the season, making seven appearances and scoring two goals.

Graham Potter's side did sign midfielder Denis Zakaria on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £30 million from Juventus on deadline day.

However, that was when Tuchel was at the helm and it remains to be seen whether Potter would have sanctioned that particular deal.

Luiz joined the Villains from Manchester City in 2019 for £15.12 million and has gone on to make 118 appearances for the west Midlands side.

