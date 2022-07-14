“We have reached an agreement” - Agent confirms Arsenal outcast is close to La Liga transfer

Lucas Torreira's agent has revealed that the Arsenal midfielder has an agreement to join Valencia, but is awaiting Mikel Arteta's approval.

Arsenal signed Torreira from Serie A club Sampdoria for a sum of £26 million in 2018. He has since played 89 matches in all competitions for the side, scoring four goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Uruguay international, though, has failed to earn a place in Arteta's plans at the Emirates Stadium. He was thus sent away on loan to Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina in the last two seasons.

Torreira has just one more year remaining on his contract with Arsenal, who now have to make a decision on his future soon. Having spent two seasons out on loan, he could finally leave the Gunners permanently this summer.

The midfielder's agent, Pablo Bentancur, has now disclosed that Valencia are prepared to acquire his services. However, Arteta is yet to sanction a move for the 26-year-old. Bentancur was quoted as saying by Fabrizio Romano:

“We have reached an agreement with Valencia, [Gennaro] Gattuso wants him. We are going to discuss with Arsenal - Arteta wants to see him in the pre-season. He [Torreira] had great numbers with AFC but we’ve pre-agreement with Valencia."

Despite falling out of favor under Arteta, Torreira has been named in the Gunners' squad for their tour of the United States this week. It remains to be seen if there is a late twist in the tale and the midfielder can force his way into the Spaniard's plans.

Torreira does not want to stay at Arsenal

Torreira traveled with Arteta and Co to the United States this week. However, the Uruguayan has made it clear that he does not want to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.

Arsenal also do not plan to retain the midfielder's services for the 2022-23 campaign. It was claimed earlier this month that he is among six players the Gunners are looking to sell.

Torreira has been linked with a return to Serie A ahead of the new season. Juventus have reportedly been offered the chance to sign him, according to reports.

It has now emerged that Valencia are interested in taking the 26-year-old to Spain. Gennaro Gattuso, who has taken charge of the La Liga club this summer, appears to be an admirer of the player.

