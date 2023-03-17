"We have a score to settle", "Is this Europa League or Copa del Rey" - Manchester United fans eye revenge after drawing Sevilla in QF

Manchester United will take on Spanish opposition again in the UEFA Europa League after drawing Sevilla in the quarterfinals. Red Devils fans are getting accustomed to trips to Spanish shores.

Erik ten Hag's side started their Europa League campaign in Group E with La Liga side Real Sociedad. They finished runners-up on goal difference and headed to the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Manchester United secured a memorable 4-3 aggregate win over Barcelona to reach the last 16. It was perhaps the biggest result of their season. However, their Spanish story didn't end there.

The Red Devils battled Real Betis in the last 16 and clinched a 1-0 (5-1 aggregate) win over Manuel Pellegrini's side on Thursday (March 16). Marcus Rashford's phenomenal 56th-minute strike added to a convincing 4-1 first-leg win.

It came as no surprise to see United drawn against the last remaining Spanish side - Sevilla - in the quarterfinals. Ten Hag's men will host Sevillistas Rojiblancos at Old Trafford in the first leg on April 13 before heading to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the second leg seven days later.

One fan wants the Red Devils to secure revenge over Sevilla following their 2-1 aggregate defeat in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League last 16:

"We have a score to settle with those ones."

Meanwhile, another thinks Ten Hag's side may be competing in the Copa del Rey this season rather than the Europa League:

"Is this Europa League or Copa Del Rey?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester United drawing Spanish opposition for the third time:

The Red Devils' Spanish sojourn could end in the Europa League semifinals. If Ten Hag's side beat Sevilla, they will face either Juventus or Sporting CP, who secured a dramatic 5-3 shootout (3-3 aggregate) win over Premier League leaders Arsenal on Thursday (March 16).

Manchester United manager Ten Hag gives update on Christian Eriksen's recovery

Eriksen could return for the Sevilla quarterfinal.

Eriksen hasn't featured for Manchester United since January after suffering an ankle injury in a 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. The Dane was in impressive form before the knock, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 31 games across competitions.

Ten Hag has given an update on Eriksen's return, saying that he expects the midfielder to be back in April. He said (via UtdPlug):

“He won't be ready for Sunday, but he will be ready in April. He's about to come back.”

That means Eriksen could be available by the time United clash with Sevilla in the Europa League quarterfinals. His return could be crucial, as the Red Devils pursue more silverware after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

