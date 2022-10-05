"We have to be self-critical" - Barcelona manager Xavi 'worried' after Inter Milan defeat in Champions League

Following Barcelona's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 4), Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez has expressed concern over his side's chances of qualifying for the next round of the tournament.

After losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich in their previous Champions League fixture, many expected a solid response from Barcelona at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium yesterday. However, the Catalan giants failed to impress and Hakan Calhanoglu's solitary strike condemned them to their second defeat in Europe this term.

Speaking after the game, Xavi couldn't hide his disappointment as he tried to explain what happened on the pitch from a strategic point of view. The Spaniard told Spanish publication Marca:

“I am worried about the loss. The situation is difficult. We got into the game late and we lacked dynamism. We had chances but we did not make them count. We knew about the danger they can cause with shots outside the box."

"We have three finals left and we are in an uncomfortable situation. We must compete better.”

Xavi went on to reflect on the tactics of both teams during the encounter. He explained that his side struggled to break down the low block employed by the Italians and said:

“We wanted to attack the spaces. We struggled inside and we tried outside. The circulation of the ball was difficult for us, the rhythm… We have to be self-critical. We tried inside, outside… it was a clear 5-3-2. In the second half, we were better. They closed things off well and scored from outside the area."

"We knew that they would play on the counter-attack but maybe not with such a deep block. They scored from outside the area, it’s a shame. We deserved, at least, a draw. We lacked that talent and final pass, taking the right decision."

Xavi concluded:

"We could have shot more from outside the area. It’s a shame. We tried and it could not be. It’s now two defeats and it carries weight. We have to demand more of ourselves.”

Barcelona risk missing out on Champions League knockout phase

Another disappointing European night for Barcelona.

As things stand, Barcelona occupy the third position in Group C with just three points from three games - that is a whopping six points behind table-toppers Bayern Munich and three points behind yesterday's opponents Inter Milan.

Xavi's men have just three games left to salvage their Champions League campaign. They will need to win all their remaining games to book a spot in the next round. It remains to be seen how they'll fare in the coming weeks.

