"We have something special planned in London" - Arsenal star comments on club's current position and talks up relationship with Arteta 

Granit Xhaka has re-established himself as a top player for Arsenal as the Swiss midfielder has been in spectacular form this season. He has made 21 appearances for Mikel Arteta's team this campaign, starting 19 of those games. Xhaka has scored four goals and provided four assists so far in all competitions.

The North London-based club have been flying since the start of the season. They currently sit at the top of the league table with 40 points from 15 games and lead second-placed Manchester City by five points. They are serious contenders for the Premier League title.

Xhaka, who has been a part of the team since 2016, is happy with the direction the club is heading in. He recently told Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA (via Sport Witness):

“Of course, I’m happy that we’re on a very good path at Arsenal, I feel completely at ease and enjoy an enormous amount of confidence there. We have something special planned in London."

Xhaka further lauded Arteta's leadership skills, saying:

“We discussed everything [with Arteta about the World Cup], yes. He can read me like nobody else. Mikel knows what it’s like to be down. He felt how hurt I was by the way I was eliminated (in Qatar). But there are so many other challenges and tournaments. I will take those on.”

The Gunners made a triumphant return to Premier League action, earning a come-from-behind 3-1 win against West Ham United on Boxing Day. They will play Brighton & Hove Albion on December 31 in their final league fixture of the year.

Arsenal star revealed it was his dream to play for the club

Oleksandr Zinchenko - Premier League

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has revealed that he has been a massive Gunners fan since a very tender age. Zinchenko often used to wear the club's shirt as a young supporter. Hence, it was a dream come true for him to represent the team.

Speaking to the club's media, the Ukrainian, who arrived from Manchester City in the summer, said:

“Have you seen the picture of me with my old teammates on social media where I am wearing the shirt? Already that was a special feeling to wear it then, because I was a massive supporter of Arsenal."

Zinchenko added:

“I won’t lie to you, it meant a lot to wear that as a fan. I always kept saying it was my dream to play there one day, so when I signed, and I joined up with the team in America during pre-season – it was a different feeling."

