"We still can’t rule out Arsenal" - Journalist claims Chelsea and PSG target could join Mikel Arteta's side after wage demands are revealed

Reputed journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Arsenal could sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Jacobs has insisted that the Nigeria international remains the top priority for PSG who have a Kylian Mbappe-sized hole to fill in the summer.

However, he has also claimed that the Napoli attacker is keen on a move to the Premier League. Jacobs also reported that Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG were all happy to match Osimhen's wage demands of around £250,000 per week.

He told Caught Offside:

“We still can’t rule out Arsenal in the race for Osimhen. It’s also true that PSG have Osimhen very, very high on their list of targets and can move in the market because they will free up money due to Kylian Mbappe’s departure."

Jacobs added:

“I’m still told by sources that Osimhen’s priority is the Premier League, which is encouraging for Chelsea and Arsenal. He would be looking for about £250,000 per week, which Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG would all be happy to pay.”

Victor Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe over the years following his time with Lille and Napoli. The 25-year-old has been exceptional for Napoli since his club-record €80 million move to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in 2020.

Osimhen played a key role in Napoli winning the Serie A title last season after a long wait of 30 years. He was also named Serie A Footballer of the Year in 2023. In 120 games for the Naples side till date, Osimhen has scored 68 times while producing 17 assists.

Chelsea could make a summer move for Arsenal outcast - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale in the summer as they look for a long-term goalkeeping solution. As claimed by HITC (via Caught Offside), Ramsdale has emerged as a potential target for the Blues following the England international's fall in Mikel Arteta's pecking order.

The Blues have struggled for a solid option under the bar since Thibaut Courtois left for Real Madrid. They signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world-record £72 million fee (the highest for a keeper) but the Spaniard never managed to convince.

Robert Sanchez was signed last summer by Mauricio Pochettino but the Spanish keeper has also not been anywhere near as good as the likes of Courtois or Petr Cech. The west London side reportedly believe that Ramsdale can put an end to their long wait for a solid number one.

Ramsdale has been left out in the cold at the Emirates this season following David Raya's arrival on loan from Brentford. While Raya has been far from convincing, Mikel Arteta seems very happy with the Spaniard and a move away looks quite likely for Ramsdale.