"We had talks with Arsenal" - Manchester City star's agent confirms that 6 clubs are interested in him according to Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati has confirmed that Arsenal have held talks over a potential move for the Brazilian.

Pep Guardiola's side announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. They have agreed to trigger the £64 million release clause in the Norwegian's deal with the Bundesliga club.

Haaland's arrival could signal the end of Jesus' time at the Etihad Stadium. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists from 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this season, but has his contract expiring in 2023.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jesus is expected to leave the Premier League giants in the summer. The Brazil international is said to be a top target for Arsenal, who are in the market for a new forward.

Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He's expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.

Jesus' agent Pettinati has now revealed to Romano that they are intrigued by the project at Arsenal. The Brazilian disclosed that a move to the Emirates Stadium is being considered, but there are six other clubs interested in the forward. He said:

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see."

Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: "We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it's a possibility we're discussing". "There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he's focused on final games with Man City, we'll see".

It is worth noting that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus during his three-year stint with Guardiola's backroom staff at the Etihad Stadium. The two could now reunite at the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

While there are six other clubs interested in Jesus, the identity of the teams are yet to be known. Meanwhile, the Brazilian will be focused on helping the Cityzens retain their Premier League title this term.

Guardiola's side are currently level on points with second-placed Liverpool. However, they will go three points above the Reds if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium today.

Jesus not the only Manchester City star under consideration at Arsenal

Apart from Jesus, the Gunners have also been linked with a move for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling. They are prepared to make the 27-year-old the 'focal point' of their team if he becomes available this summer.

Like Jesus, Sterling also has his contract with the Cityzens expiring at the end of next season. A transfer for the England international will thus come under 'strong consideration' at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

