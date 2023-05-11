"We've got to give him flowers man" – Ian Wright tips Chelsea to launch move for superstar striker who has £130 million price tag

Arsenal great Ian Wright has tipped Chelsea to rope in Napoli star Victor Osimhen this summer.

Osimhen, 24, has been a hot topic of discussion of late due to his excellent outings for Napoli in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has netted 28 goals and contributed five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

A right-footed centre-forward blessed with pace and shooting, the 23-cap Nigerian international has attracted interest from a number of European clubs since the turn of the year. Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG, and Bayern Munich are all keen to snap up the former Lille man, who has helped Napoli lift their first Serie A trophy in 33 years.

Speaking on his Ringer FC podcast, Wright lauded Osimhen and claimed that the Blues will sign him. He said:

"We've got to give him flowers man, we've got to because of this season. I wonder where he's going to end up? It wouldn't surprise me if it was Chelsea. I think, the Blues are certainly going to try and get him soon."

Osimhen, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, would emerge as a vital starter for the west London side should he join them. He would easily displace Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a central attacker.

According to the Daily Mail, Napoli are willing to entertain bids for Osimhen in the region of £130 million.

Chelsea planning mass exodus this summer, as per Dharmesh Sheth

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports reported Dharmesh Sheth stated that soon-to-be-named Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to ask for his squad to be streamlined ahead of next campaign. He elaborated:

"You can see at least 10 players, and perhaps some English homegrown players as well, leaving Chelsea so that Pochettino gets the squad that he wants. He will want to work with a squad... where the players that are available in a training session are available to play as well because I think, at the moment, it's just overloaded."

Shedding light on the Blues' training sessions this season, Sheth continued:

"It's inflated and there are loads of players who are training who are just not even getting in the 20-man squad on match day. So, I think, Pochettino will want to work with a squad in training that is fully available on a Saturday."

The Blues are likely to cash in on Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. They could also offload Mateo Kovacic, Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League standings this season. The Blues were knocked out of both the FA and the Carabao Cup by Manchester City. Real Madrid beat them 4-0 on aggregae in the quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes