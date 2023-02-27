"We will see what’s next" - European giants issue update on Chelsea loanee's future at club

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has said that it's too early for a decision over Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku extending his stay at the San Siro. The Belgian rejoined the Nerazzuri last summer on loan till the end of the season.

Lukaku, 29, was eager to rejoin Inter after leaving them in 2021 to join the Premier League club for €113 million. He was afforded his reunion with the Serie A side in the summer after falling out with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, he's now set to return to Chelsea at the end of the season when his loan stint with Inter expires. Marotta has confirmed that the Belgian will indeed head back to Stamford Bridge but that the player wants to stay with Simone Inzaghi's side. Marotta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Lukaku to stay also next year? It’s too early to decide. He will return to Chelsea, and we will see what’s next."

He added:

“Lukaku wants to stay at Inter, for sure — we know Romelu’s intention, and so we will see if we can negotiate his return here."

Lukaku endured a difficult start to the season due to injury issues but has started finding form, bagging four goals in 15 games across competitions. The Belgian netted the winner in Inter's 1-0 first leg win over FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

A return to Chelsea is something that Lukaku may fear, as he holds a fractious relationship with the west London club.

He made controversial comments about Tuchel's system in December 2021 and failed to impress at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian has three years left to run on his contract with the Blues. However, he hasn't played under Graham Potter, who succeeded Tuchel as club manager last September.

Arsenal set sights on Chelsea's Raheem Sterling ahead of potential summer move

Raheem Sterling could be on the move in the summer.

Raheem Sterling only arrived at Chelsea last summer from Manchester City for £47.5 million, but already reports are growing over a potential departure.

90min reports that Arsenal are showing an interest in the English winger, with manager Mikel Arteta keen on reuniting with the forward. The Spaniard was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City while Sterling was at the club.

The Gunners are preparing for life in the UEFA Champions League amid their superb season. They're atop the league, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and with a game in hand.

Sterling has been part of a stagnating Blues side under Potter. He has featured 25 times across competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. Arteta is thought to be keen on versatility, as the attacker can play on the wing as well as centre-forward role.

