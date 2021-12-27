“We will have to sell maybe one or two key players” – Club chairman offers encouraging update as Chelsea monitor forward

Chelsea have received a boost in their chase for Leeds United forward Raphinha. The Whites' chairman Andrea Radrizzani has admitted the club will have to sell one or two key players in the near future.

Raphinha has established himself as a key member of Marcelo Bielsa's squad since joining them from Rennes last year. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Leeds so far.

The Brazil international's performances for Leeds have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs. Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for Raphinha recently.

According to Sportitalia, Chelsea are also in the race for the former Rennes forward's signature. Thomas Tuchel's side have reportedly identified Raphinha as a target for the summer transfer window.

Raphinha is arguably Leeds' best player and will not come cheap. However, Chelsea and the Brazilian's other suitors will be encouraged by Whites chairman Radrizzani's recent comments.

The Italian businessman has hinted that the Yorkshire-based club might have to sell the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the near future. Radrizzani told Forbes' magazine [via Leeds Live]:

"[We] will have to sell maybe one or two key players and buy other talents coming up like Leicester did in the past so we need to be humble and realistic of our means [so that] we grow gradually step by step."

Raphinha has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2024. However, the Brazilian is unlikely to see out his contract at Elland Road as he continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

Chelsea could face stiff competition for Raphinha

Chelsea are not the only club interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds. There have been suggestions that Bayern Munich are already closing in on the forward's signature.

While claims that Bayern Munich are set to sign Raphinha have been rubbished by some, the Bavarians appear to be in the mix for the 25-year-old. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Leeds star.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are keen on moves for three names as they look for their next generation of attacking talent: Leeds United's Raphinha, Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. [ @DExpress_Sport Liverpool are keen on moves for three names as they look for their next generation of attacking talent: Leeds United's Raphinha, Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. [@DExpress_Sport] https://t.co/k0V6Ay7onJ

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool have been tipped to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Reds reportedly have a number of players, including Raphinha, Jarrod Bowen and Arnaut Danjuma, on their shortlist.

Edited by Parimal