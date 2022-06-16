"We will try to do it" - Inter chief confirms Lukaku has 'great desire' to leave Chelsea

Inter Milan chief executive Alessandro Antonello recently confirmed that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is keen to leave the club this summer.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a return to the Nerazzurri after enduring a dismal 2021-22 campaign with the Blues and seemingly falling out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku joined the London outfit on the back of two incredible seasons with Inter Milan, during which he scored 64 goals in 95 games for the club in all competitions. He almost single-handedly led Inter to their first Scudetto in eleven years during the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea signed him for a club-record fee of £97.5 million in the hope that he would make them a Premier League title contender. The Belgian however, struggled to adapt to Tuchel's system. He eventually fell behind Kai Havertz and Timo Werner in the pecking order in the second half of the season.

Antonello has revealed that Lukaku is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer but has admitted they must evaluate the economic feasibility of the move. Antonello said, as per the Evening Standard:

"There is a great desire of the player to return. The economic and financial feasibility must be checked some technical problems must be solved. We will try to do it in the necessary time."

The Blues will be eager to recoup the majority of the £97.5 million they spent to sign Lukaku last summer. However, the Premier League giants could struggle to do so due to the striker's age and his massive dip in form.

Inter Milan are unlikely to be able to afford a permanent move for the 28-year-old. A return to the San Siro on a season-long loan deal could be on the cards for the Belgian. Chelsea will reportedly demand a loan fee in the region of £10 million and expect Inter to cover the majority of his £300,000 weekly wages.

Chelsea could attempt to sign Bayern Munich star as a replacement for Inter Milan target Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea will need to sign an adequate replacement for Romelu Lukaku if the Inter Milan target leaves the club this summer. According to The Sun, the Blues could join Barcelona in the race to sign Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker is widely considered one of the best forwards of his generation. He has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances for Bayern and has helped the club win eight consecutive Bundesliga titles, three DFB Pokals, and a Champions League title.

Lewandowski has just one year remaining on his contract and has made clear his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer in search of a new challenge. Barcelona are believed to be the favorites to land the 33-year-old.

