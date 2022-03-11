“We won’t, but we should” – Piers Morgan urges Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ and take advantage of Chelsea crisis by signing Blues man

Renowned Arsenal fan Piers Morgan has urged the Gunners to lure Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to the club following sanctions hitting the Blues.

The UK government announced on Wednesday it had imposed sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, stopping the Russian Billionaire from selling the club. Alongside this, the transfer activity has been paused and the club has been barred from selling tickets and merchandise, among other regulations. The club's future is certainly in jeopardy.

Morgan believes Arsenal should make the most of the uncertainty and poach Blues boss Tuchel.

He tweeted:

"Arsenal should break the bank for Thomas Tuchel. We won’t, but we should."

Should Arsenal look to replace Mikel Arteta with Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel?

Mikel Arteta has overseen a huge transformation

At Chelsea, Tuchel has been a revelation since taking over from Frank Lampard in early 2020.

In his short period in charge, the Blues have won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. Tuchel was voted UEFA Manager of the Year for his incredible season at the helm.

Many have touted the German as being a candidate for Chelsea's longest ever manager, with the side renowned for being trigger-happy.

But the sanctions hitting the Stamford Bridge outfit have cast his future into doubt and clubs will be lining up should he indeed depart.

Arsenal have been in impressive form as of late under the guidance of Mikel Arteta since he took over in 2019 from Unai Emery.

They started the Premier League season off in woeful fashion, losing their first three games. This included an opening day defeat to newcomer Brentford as things looked bleak for Arteta.

But the Spaniard has overseen a huge turnaround at the Emirates which has propelled the side into fourth-place. The prospect of playing UEFA Champions League football for the first time in five years is within their grasp.

Under Emery, they lacked confidence and had an aging squad with players causing problems behind the scenes.

Arteta has ridded the north London club of its negative mood. He has been authoritative in his approach, especially with players not adhering to his ways. The biggest example of this is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker was stripped of the captaincy and sold to Barcelona in the winter transfer window this season.

There is a real feeling the Gunners are on the brink of something special with their former player in charge.

His development of young talents such as Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli has been hugely impressive.

Adding to this, his transfer dealings have been astute. Last summer's window brought in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard to the club who have all excelled.

This is why many Gunners fans may be somewhat puzzled by Morgan's proposition of replacing Arteta with Tuchel.

