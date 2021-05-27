Wesley Sneijder gives his prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Inter Milan attacking midfielder Wesley Sneijder has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester City in the final of the Champions League on Saturday night.

The two Premier League giants will face each other in what will be the first all-English Champions League final since Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Manchester City are yet to win a Champions League crown, whilst Chelsea have not won the competition since their famous victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in 2012.

Chelsea will be desperate to win the Champions League after failing to beat Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup earlier this month. The Blues will head into the final on the back of a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have shown signs of weakness in recent weeks, but have been in imperious form in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have already won the EFL Cup and the Premier League this season. City are yet to win the Champions League under Pep Guardiola and are likely to head into Saturday's final as favorites.

Former Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester City and win the Champions League.

"Yes, they are the two best clubs [in Europe right now]. For me, Chelsea wins. They are a strong team with Tuchel and they have a great coach, they have already beaten Manchester City and for me they are favorites," Sneijder told the Daily Mail.

"I have seen Chelsea play many times and have pride and strength. I am happy that these two teams are on top of Europe right now."

Chelsea's defensive solditiy could give them the edge of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League final

Chelsea have had to largely depend on their defensive solidity during their run to the Champions League final this season. The Blues have also exploited the speed of players such as Timo Werner, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic to counter attack.

These tactics could give Chelsea an edge over Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side have often struggled against teams that defend deep and play on the counter.