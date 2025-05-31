Wesley Sneijder picks winner as he predicts scoreline of PSG vs Inter in 2024-25 Champions League final

Former Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has predicted the Nerazzurri to beat PSG in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31). The Dutchman won the competition with Inter in 2010, which remains the latest Champions League triumph by an Italian club.

Since then, the Nerazzurri made the final in 2023 but fell to treble-winners Manchester City. Two years later, they are back in the title match once again, this time quadruple-chasing Parisians standing in their way in the Munich showpiece.

Both sides have had standout European campaigns, taking contrasting routes to book their places in the final. Inter squandered 2-0 leads in both legs of the semis against Barca and were minutes away from going out before winning 4-3 away in extra time to seal a thrilling 7-6 aggregate win.

The Parisians, by contrast, had a more straightforward route to their second Champions League final, first in five years. After winning 1-0 at Arsenal in the semi-final first leg, they prevailed 2-1 at home for a 3-1 aggregate win.

Having also won the Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions titles, Luis Enrique's side are eyeing a first quadruple by any side since Celtic in 1967. Sneijder, though, reckons Inter will prevail by the odd goal in one, predicting a 2-1 scoreline (as per 433 on Instagram):

"I think the score will be 2-1 by Inter"

The Parisians are looking to become the first Ligue 1 side since Marseille in 1993 to win European club football's blue riband competition and the newest winners. Meanwhile, Inter are looking for their fourth title following previous successes in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

Inter Milan vs PSG - Routes to the UEFA Champions League final

PSG boss Luis Enrique

PSG and Inter Milan have had contrasting UEFA Champions League final. The Parisians stuttered in the new-look league phase, winning four of eight matches and finishing 15th and needing to negotiate the knockout stage play-off.

There, they annhilated Brest 10-0 on aggregate before beating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties after both sides traded 1-0 away wins. In the last-eight, PSG beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate despite a 3-2 second-leg away loss, before overcoming Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate to reach the final.

Inter, by contrast, lost just once in eight league phase games, winning six, to finish fourth. In the Round of 16, Simone Inzaghi's side beat Feyenoord 4-1 on aggregate before beating Bayern Munich 4-3 over two legs.

In the semis, the Nerazzurri drew 3-3 at home in the first leg against Barca before winning 4-3 away in extra time in the return to book their place in the title match.

