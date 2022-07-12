"What?" "A strange one" - Former Liverpool midfielder shocked by reported Manchester City target's asking price

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy does not understand the logic behind Manchester City's pursuit of Marc Cucurella. He also doesn't agree with Brighton & Hove Albion's asking price of their defender.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Etihad since the summer transfer window began, but Pep Guardiola's side are yet to make an official bid.

Murphy made an appearance on the talkSPORT YouTube channel where he was asked about his thoughts on Manchester City looking to add Cucurella to their ranks. The former Liverpool midfielder believes the Premier League champions will do just fine without the versatile Spanish defender and they do not have a pressing need to add reinforcements to the left-back position.

He told talkSPORT:

"Why would they [want Cucurella]? It just seems a strange one. I am not saying it is nonsense, but you have got [Joao] Cancelo playing at left-back, I know [Kyle] Walker is a bit older and he [Cancelo] will move to right-back at some point."

The former Liverpool man is an admirer of Oleksandr Zinchenko and is not confident that Cucurella will be able to get ahead of the Ukrainian in the pecking order. Murphy added:

"But you have also got [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, who came into the side and he is a terrific player as well. I am not sure [Marc] Cucurella is better than Zinchenko. It doesn't seem like they have the need for a left-back at the moment."

Later, when transfer expert Alex Crook informed Murphy that Manchester City may well have to pay over £50 million for the Spaniard, he was shocked and exclaimed:

"What?!"

The 23-year old Brighton defender had a very impressive debut season in the English top-flight as he showcased his versatility and ball-playing abilities under Graham Potter. However, he has not been able to convince former Liverpool midfielder Murphy that he deserves to break into Pep Guardiola's starting XI.

John Terry gives verdict on former Liverpool star who is leaving Manchester City this summer

Raheem Sterling is set to join Chelsea this summer in a move worth £45 million plus add-ons and according to Football London has completed his medical. The England international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Blues legend John Terry has also given his seal of approval to the 27-year old's signing.

The former Blues captain was asked his views on the Manchester City forward on his Instagram story. Terry replied (via Reddit):

"Love him. Would be a great signing."

Sterling, who scored 109 goals in 320 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and Manchester City, will hope to add to his numbers with Chelsea.

