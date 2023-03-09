What is the Borussia Dortmund 'curse'? Chelsea fear peculiar jinx might repeat itself after knocking out the Bundesliga club from UCL

Chelsea edged past Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night. However, they might have to deal with the BVB curse for the rest of the competition.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz scored the two goals Graham Potter needed for his side to make it to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The English manager will be delighted with back-to-back wins after picking up just two in the previous 16 games.

Now, Potter and his players might have the Dortmund curse on the back of their minds. All the teams that eliminated the German side in the last four seasons have gone on to lose in the final of the European competition.

Tottenham knocked out BVB in the 2019 Champions League Round of 16. Spurs made it to the final, only to lose to Liverpool.

PSG then knocked out BVB in the 2020 edition of the Champions League, and they too suffered a similar fate. The Ligue 1 side were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the final, with Kingsley Coman scoring the lone goal.

Manchester City defeated BVB in the 2021 season and made it to the final to face Chelsea. However, they too could not win the final and were beaten 1-0 by Thomas Tuchel's side.

In the 2022 season, Dortmund were involved in the Europa League and were eliminated by Rangers. The Scottish side also made it to the final but were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Graham Potter delighted with Chelsea's win over Borussia Dortmund

Graham Potter was the most relieved man at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night after Chelsea's win over Borussia Dortmund. Reports suggested his job depended on the result, and his players got the job done.

Speaking to the media after the match, Potter said:

"To win a game to go into the last eight of the Champions League you'd have to say it's up there with wins and evenings in my career. This evening the players and the supporters were tremendous - we had to be against a team that were doing so well, 10 games on the bounce winning."

He added:

"I think over the two legs we deserved to go through. We played a good game in Dortmund but we didn't score, today we did."

Chelsea next face Leicester City in the league before hosting Everton.

